Advanced search

'They were part of our family history' - heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

PUBLISHED: 13:10 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 18 December 2019

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Sidmouth café owner has spoken of her heartbreak after a bag of cherished Christmas decorations - some more than 20 years old - were thought to be stolen while she worked.

Roz Kendall, of the Filling Station, was left distraught after discovering a bag of 'irreplaceable' decorations were taken from the business's storeroom on a busy Saturday (December 7).

Mrs Kendall had planned to hang the decorations on a tree set up in the café before the business opened, but ran out of time.

She placed the bag of ornaments in the storeroom, which can be accessed by people heading to the café toilets, with the intention of hanging them on the tree later.

But when she tried to find the bag that evening, there was no trace of it.

Mrs Kendall said: "It is such a horrible thing to do at this time of year.

"Lots of people do not have, but if you do not have, it does not mean you steal.

"There are plenty of places that give people things - I would have happily given someone something off the tree.

"I have candy canes on the tree to give to children."

The missing ornaments include a glass cherry with a green stalk, pink baubles and three decorations carved from camel bone - an angel, the Pyramids and a nativity scene.

Mrs Kendall said: "They are ornaments we bought when we lived in Egypt.

"They are irreplaceable."

The decorations have adorned the Filling Station's Christmas tree for the last six years.

Mrs Kendall said: "I am very upset - they are part of our family history."

The Filling Station was not the only organisation to be targeted in the run-up to Christmas.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has expressed its disappointment after one of its nine public Christmas trees was unbuckled and stolen.

The tree, in East Street, was purchased from Combe Garden Centre in Honiton.

Sylvia Brownlee, chamber secretary, said: "We are most upset about it. We put a lot of effort into putting the trees up.

"We know this was not the general Sidmouth community."

Mrs Kendall said reports have also surfaced of charity raffle prizes in Sidmouth going missing.

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Rooke is spot on as Beer edge out Lapford to sixth top flight win of the season

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Drama Club gets ready for a marvellous show

The cast of Axminster Drama Club's production of George's Marvellous Medicine. Picture: Andrew Coley

Pedestrian, 92, badly hurt in Ottery road collision

Police.

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists