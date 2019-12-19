Advanced search

Businesses rewarded for their festive window displays

PUBLISHED: 09:33 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 19 December 2019

Potburys staff with the prize for Best Store Window from Alfie Crick, Katie Gilbert, Mel Gater and Edwina Ford. Ref shs 49 19TI 5519. Picture: Terry Ife

Potburys staff with the prize for Best Store Window from Alfie Crick, Katie Gilbert, Mel Gater and Edwina Ford. Ref shs 49 19TI 5519. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A trio of businesses in Sidmouth have been commended for their festive window displays - each bagging a certificate and bottle of fizz.

Jasmine Palfrey and Andy Brown of 4 Homes with their prize for the best 2 Window category presented by Alfie Crick of Sidmouth College. Ref shs 49 19TI 5509. Picture: Terry IfeJasmine Palfrey and Andy Brown of 4 Homes with their prize for the best 2 Window category presented by Alfie Crick of Sidmouth College. Ref shs 49 19TI 5509. Picture: Terry Ife

Things I Like, 4 Homes and Potburys came out winners after being judged by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce and Herald photographer Terry Ife.

Things I Like won in the best one window category, 4 Homes won in the best two window category and Potburys won the best store window category.

Mr Ife said: "The winners were deserved because I think they went over and above to put the effort in.

"The festive windows made the high street a lot more Christmassy."

Chris Burt of Things I Like with his prize for the best One Window category presented by Katie Gilbert of Sidmouth College. Ref shs 49 19TI 5504. Picture: Terry IfeChris Burt of Things I Like with his prize for the best One Window category presented by Katie Gilbert of Sidmouth College. Ref shs 49 19TI 5504. Picture: Terry Ife

Mr Ife was accompanied by Sidmouth College students Katie Gilbert and Alfie Crick.

He said: "It was nice to see their enthusiasm coming through the judging."

Chamber member Mel Gater added: "We had a really enjoyable afternoon. Thanks to everybody for making such an effort."

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Pedestrian, 92, badly hurt in Ottery road collision

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Pedestrian, 92, badly hurt in Ottery road collision

Police.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs impress as they put high-flying visitors Chew Valley to the sword

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2757. Picture: Terry Ife

Four days of weather warnings forecast as torrential rain and wind smashes into Devon

Flooding is expected affect areas of Devon. Picture: Peter Bowler

Sidmouth Running Club members take on the Haldon Jingle Bell Run

Terry Bewes (left) and David Skinner dressed ready to take part in the Haldon Jingle Bell Run. Picture SRC

Chown try lights up another terrific all-round show from Sidmouth U18 girls

Sidmouth U18 girls who were in action at Cullompton. Picture DOMINIC FRASER

Lucas and Coley net as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home by Chard

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists