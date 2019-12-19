Businesses rewarded for their festive window displays

A trio of businesses in Sidmouth have been commended for their festive window displays - each bagging a certificate and bottle of fizz.

Things I Like, 4 Homes and Potburys came out winners after being judged by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce and Herald photographer Terry Ife.

Things I Like won in the best one window category, 4 Homes won in the best two window category and Potburys won the best store window category.

Mr Ife said: "The winners were deserved because I think they went over and above to put the effort in.

"The festive windows made the high street a lot more Christmassy."

Mr Ife was accompanied by Sidmouth College students Katie Gilbert and Alfie Crick.

He said: "It was nice to see their enthusiasm coming through the judging."

Chamber member Mel Gater added: "We had a really enjoyable afternoon. Thanks to everybody for making such an effort."