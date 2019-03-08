Rainstorm could affect various events this week

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:43 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 07 August 2019

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

A rainstorm is set to hit the South West at the end of the week, potentially seeing a number of events cancelled.

The National Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain on Friday and Saturday (August 9 and 10).

Residents and business owners have been warned that heavy rain and strong winds will push northwards early on Friday and will be followed by scattered thundery showers.

Saturday is expected to be very windy with gales and thundery showers, before the weather is likely to settle down on Sunday.

Talks are currently under way at East Devon District Council to determine whether Honiton's Gate To Plate food festival will go ahead on Saturday.

Sidmouth's Folk Festival finishes is also due to finish Friday and organisers said they will be keeping a close eye on the weather before making any decisions.

Boardmasters festival, in Newquay, was set to take place this weekend but in light of the forecast has been cancelled.

What the Met Office says to expect:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

If you have an event due to take place this weekend and would like to let readers know if it is going ahead or not please email beth.sharp2@archant.co.uk

