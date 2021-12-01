Yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Devon tonight

Exeter based Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and some snow for Devon tonight.

In place from midnight, tonight, (Wednesday, December 1) through to 10 am tomorrow, expect some snow on high ground and ice around East Devon on the morning commute.

A yellow weather warning means some injuries from slips and falls may occur on icy surfaces as well as some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

The Met Office says "an area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south across much of western England on Thursday morning. With temperatures falling ahead the rain, sleet and snow arriving, some icy stretches are likely to form on frozen ground"