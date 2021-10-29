The Met Office has issued another severe weather warning for Devon this weekend.

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to come in at 9pm tonight (Friday, October 29) and not end until early Monday morning.

Devon was once again battered by strong winds and heavy rain last night, Thursday, October 28.

There were still 14 flood warnings in place around Devon this morning, according to the Environment Agency, for the River Axe and River Yarty from Yarcombe to Axminster. A severe flood warning is in place for Clyst St Mary right through to Broadclyst including Cranbrook after yesterday's deluge.

With more wet weather on the way, some travel disruption is expected, and motorists are being urged to take extra care and not to risk driving through flood water.

The Met Office said a band of wet and windy weather will move in from the west tonight, and the rain will be heavy in places, before easing in the west later. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Overnight rain will quickly clear the east during the morning, leaving behind a day of sunshine and a few showers, mainly in the west. Winds also easing, but remaining cold. Maximum temperature for Saturday, 14 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is that the weather will remain unsettled with further rain, heavy at times, interspersed with some drier and sunnier spells. Often windy, and feeling cold.