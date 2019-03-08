Channel 5's Yorkshire Vet announced as charity's ambassador

A TV vet has been unveiled as the new ambassador for The Donkey Sanctuary.

Peter Wright, better known as The Yorkshire Vet on Channel 5, has come aboard in the charity's golden anniversary year after visiting the animal charity at Christmas.

The veterinarian came down to the Sidmouth site as part of Channel 5's charity telethon Help the Animals.

While visiting the state-of-the-art donkey hospital he assisted staff during an operation on Poppy the donkey to remove a potentially life-threatening sarcoid, a form of cancer, from a donkey called Poppy.

His first duty as ambassador will be at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, where he will be visiting the charity's artisan garden and meeting with supporters.

The 'donkeys matter' garden will demonstrate how owning a donkey means access to fresh clean water thereby sustaining livelihoods and enabling better productivity, health and welfare for some of the most vulnerable communities in the world.

Mr Wright said: "I considerate it a great honour to be asked to be an ambassador for The Donkey Sanctuary. The sanctuary is at the forefront of donkey welfare both in this country and overseas through its excellent facilities to aid and support sick, abused and abandoned donkeys.

"When I visited The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon recently I knew I had entered a very special place and I cannot wait to continue my association with all the superb and dedicated staff who work there.

On the television show, cameras follow Mr Wright and fellow vet Julian Norton at their two practices in North Yorkshire.

Peter is based at Skeldale Veterinary Centre, the former workplace of famous veterinarian and author James Alfred "Alf" Wight, more widely known by his pen name, James Herriot.

Mike Baker, CEO, The Donkey Sanctuary said: "We are delighted to welcome Peter Wright as our ambassador.

"Peter's lifelong dedication and compassion in his veterinary work is inspiring, and we are over the moon he has chosen to join us in this role."

"Peter brings with him years of practical expertise and will be an incredible addition to The Donkey Sanctuary family. We look forward to working with him to help promote our work here in the UK and across the world."