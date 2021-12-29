News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Young farmers offer Christmas tree disposal for charity

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:15 AM December 29, 2021
Puffins at Beer Pre-School Christmas Tree

The children's tree is part of the Axmouth Christmas Tree Festival - Credit: Puffins at Beer Pre-School

People in the Ottery St Mary area have the chance to dispose of their Christmas trees while supporting good causes next week. 

The Whimple and Broadclyst Young Farmers Club are offering to collect the trees and dispose of them legally and responsibly in exchange for a £5 donation to charity. They will collect from addresses in Ottery, West Hill, Woodbury, Exmouth, Budleigh and ‘everywhere in between’.  

The money raised will go to Brain Tumour Research and Rainbow Living, which provides accommodation for adults with learning disabilities in Devon. These were chosen as the club’s two ‘charities of the year’ at the start of 2021, with fundraising events taking place over the 12-month period. 

The Christmas tree collections will take place on Monday, January 3, and need to be arranged in advance. Anyone who would like a collection should send a text message to Ben on 07584 673009 or Katie on 07566 201518. 

