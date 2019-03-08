Young musicians play classical concert in Sidbury

Joel Munday and Julian Trevelyan. Picture: Supplied by artists Supplied by artists

Two brilliant young musicians, Joel Munday (violin) and Julian Trevelyan (piano) will perform an exciting programme of Bach, Beethoven, Janáček and Wieniawski in Sidbury on Sunday, August 4.

18-year-old Joel Munday is from Tedburn St. Mary and has been playing the violin since the age of seven. Joel currently holds a scholarship for advanced studies at the Royal College of Music under Professor Ani Schnarch and was the winner of the Peter Morrison Concerto Competition at the College in 2017. He has won prizes including winner of the Two Moors Festival's Young Musicians' Platform Competition in 2016. He has recently spent three weeks at the Bowdion International Music Festival in Maine, USA. Joel is receiving support from Roger Hendy as Music Adviser to the Joanna Leach Foundation.

20-year-old Julian Trevelyan is one of the rising stars among young British pianists. In 2014, still not quite 16, he was a finalist in the Keyboard section of the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition. He has been a finalist at a number of international piano competitions, winning the Grand Prize at the Paris Contemporary Festival of Piano Repertoire in 2015 and was the highest-placed British pianist at last year's Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition.

Concert organiser Keith Dawson said: "We have been arranging concerts here in Sidbury for more than 20 years. This year we hope to have raised over £2000 towards the upkeep of our beautiful church that has been the focal point in the Sid Valley for more than 1300 years. I am very grateful to Roger Hendy and the Joanna Leach Foundation for their great support, without which this concert would not have been possible".

The recital takes place at St Giles' Church, starting at 7.00 pm. Tickets for the concert are £7 on the door and include a programme and interval refreshments.