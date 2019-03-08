Acclaimed young pianist to perform recital in Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 17:15 05 May 2019
Nina Savicevic will play a selection from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Debussy and Chopin
A free piano recital by Nina Savicevic will take place at the Sidholme Music Room on Tuesday, May 7.
18-year-old Nina has been playing since she was five years old, and her many awards include the Vicars Close Prize for the highest mark for ABRSM Grade 8 piano in the South West Region, when she was 14.
She continued her tuition at Wells Cathedral School after winning a scholarship, and will take up another scholarship to attend the Royal Northern College of Music from this autumn.
Her recital, part of the Sidholme Spring Music Festival, has the following programme;
Bach: Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Air, Menuet, Gigue.
Beethoven: The Tempest
Mozart: Sonata in a Minor K310, second and third movements
Debussy: La Cathedrale Engloutie
Chopin: Nocturne in C Sharp Minor
Chopin: Ballade no 1 in G Minor, Opus 23.
The concert starts at 7.45pm and will end at 9pm. There is no admission fee, but there will be a retiring collection.
