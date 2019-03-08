Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Acclaimed young pianist to perform recital in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:15 05 May 2019

Acclaimed young pianist Nina Savicevic. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Acclaimed young pianist Nina Savicevic. Picture: Courtesy of artist

: Courtesy of artist

Nina Savicevic will play a selection from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Debussy and Chopin

A free piano recital by Nina Savicevic will take place at the Sidholme Music Room on Tuesday, May 7.

18-year-old Nina has been playing since she was five years old, and her many awards include the Vicars Close Prize for the highest mark for ABRSM Grade 8 piano in the South West Region, when she was 14.

She continued her tuition at Wells Cathedral School after winning a scholarship, and will take up another scholarship to attend the Royal Northern College of Music from this autumn.

Her recital, part of the Sidholme Spring Music Festival, has the following programme;

You may also want to watch:

Bach: Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Air, Menuet, Gigue.

Beethoven: The Tempest

Mozart: Sonata in a Minor K310, second and third movements

Debussy: La Cathedrale Engloutie

Chopin: Nocturne in C Sharp Minor

Chopin: Ballade no 1 in G Minor, Opus 23.

The concert starts at 7.45pm and will end at 9pm. There is no admission fee, but there will be a retiring collection.

Most Read

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

LIVE UPDATES: Sidmouth and Ottery town council election results

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Conservatives ousted from Ottery district council seats as newcomer wins big

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

LIVE UPDATES: Sidmouth and Ottery town council election results

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Conservatives ousted from Ottery district council seats as newcomer wins big

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Acclaimed young pianist to perform recital in Sidmouth

Acclaimed young pianist Nina Savicevic. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Abigail, 12, prepares for adrenaline challenge for Ottery Carnival

Ottery's Carnival Queen, Abigail Gibbons at a fundraising event. Ref sho 18 19TI 3221. Picture: Terry Ife

Cold, and crisp – Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc Grapes Plant Growing in Vineyard in Maryhill Washington State

My Parish of Colyton and Colyford by Colin Pady

Colin Pady at the gateway sign to Colyford. Ref edr 15 19TI 2160. Picture: Terry Ife

A capella group Lyra from St Petersburg to perform in Stockland

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists