Published: 6:00 AM April 22, 2021

Ottery resident, Yvonne Walton, celebrated her 70th birthday this week and is looking forward to many birthdays to come.



Readers of the Herald may recall Yvonne who was a former science technician at The King’s School in Ottery St Mary from 2000 before taking early retirement in 2006.



Yvonne, who trained as a nurse in Taunton before moving to Ottery, celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday, April 22 at her home in Ottery.

Yvonne has lived in the Otter Valley with her family for 35 years and is a mother to four children (Catherine, James, Sarah-Jane and Alexander), a widower to her beloved Michael and a grandmother to sisters Saphira and Talia.



The birthday girl enjoyed her day with her sons who were both able to see her to wish her well and caught up with the rest of the family via a video call.

Yvonne is looking forward to the day when all the family can be together again to celebrate her birthday properly.