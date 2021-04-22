News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Former Ottery science technician celebrates her seventieth year

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 6:00 AM April 22, 2021   
Yvonne Walton is celebrating her 70th birthday

Yvonne Walton is celebrating her 70th birthday - Credit: Submitted

Ottery resident, Yvonne Walton, celebrated her 70th birthday this week and is looking forward to many birthdays to come.

Readers of the Herald may recall Yvonne who was a former science technician at The King’s School in Ottery St Mary from 2000 before taking early retirement in 2006. 

Yvonne, who trained as a nurse in Taunton before moving to Ottery, celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday, April 22 at her home in Ottery. 
Yvonne has lived in the Otter Valley with her family for 35 years and is a mother to four children (Catherine, James, Sarah-Jane and Alexander), a widower to her beloved Michael and a grandmother to sisters Saphira and Talia. 

The birthday girl enjoyed her day with her sons who were both able to see her to wish her well and caught up with the rest of the family via a video call.
Yvonne is looking forward to the day when all the family can be together again to celebrate her birthday properly.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saxon villagers at Wildwood Escot

Escot springs out of lockdown and they're wild about opening again

Tim Dixon

person
Sidmouth War Memorial at the Parish church

Veterans called to muster in tribute to Prince Philip

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Diana O’Flynn is busy raising funds for charity

Around the sitting room in 80 days with the amazing Diana, 98

Tim Dixon

person
Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: T

Hayman's Butchers 'had been my life' - Stewart Hayman

Tim Dixon

person