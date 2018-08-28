School children end the year with festive Zumba cheer

JM DanceFit Newton Poppleford Little & Junior Starz. Picture: JM DanceFit Archant

Parents and friends were treated to a festive performance from a school Zumba group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children from Newton Poppleford Primary ended their autumn term in style with two energetic Zumba performances in front of family members.

The classes, run by local instructor Johanna Morgan, encourage students to have fun whilst improving their confidence and fitness levels.

She has been dancing for 35 years and said: “I was so very proud of all of the children. The taster performances given at the end of each term are a great way to help increase both the children’s self-esteem and confidence.”

Zumba involves dancing and performing to energetic music such as hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa and mambo.

The group meets at the school and children are welcome to join the termly classes which recommence on Thursday January 10.

For more information, email johanna@jmdancefit.co.uk or call 07739518587.