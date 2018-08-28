Advanced search

Shoppers dance the night away thanks to Latin-inspired performance

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 December 2018

Instructor Johanna Morgan with the kids. Picture: Emily Day-Kerry

Members of a Zumba dance club entertained the crowds at Sidmouth’s late night shopping event.

JM DanceFit opened Sidmouth’s late night shopping event in style as their Zumba dancing helped them keep warm despite the weather’s best efforts.

The performing group is made up of children from Sidmouth, Seaton, Newton Poppleford, Beer and Exeter primary schools.

The kids were joined by members of the Adult Zumba groups from Sidmouth and Seaton and the enthusiasm and commitment of the young dancers was enjoyed by the crowd.

Members of the Zumba and FirSteps club celebrated their seven-year anniversary with a party at Brown’s Kitchen.

The dancers are instructed by Johanna Morgan and she is inviting new members to come and have a go.

For more information on available classes, please visit jmdancefit.co.uk or telephone Johanna directly on 07739 518587.

