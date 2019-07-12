A Mighty Green Time At Glastonbury

In the background, behind Sidmouth Running Club members Paul and Julie Mitchell, and on The Pyramid Stage, The Proclaimers are aptly singing 'I would run 500 miles and I would run 500 more'. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Friday, July 12, 2019

12:33 PM

Glastonbury then make a donation to WaterAid for services provided.

The pair worked for 24 hours in shifts during the festival giving out water during temperatures approaching 28c.

WaterAid provided about 650 volunteers this year. Whilst manning the water station, Paul asked around to see who wanted to go for a run.

A number of people did want to go for a festival run around the site. Paul then found out that their were two runs already organised by a health professional working in an area called the healing field.

The Thursday run had circa 105 runners as reported in the daily news sheet. It just shows that runners will run whenever they can and that us Mighty Greens get everywhere.