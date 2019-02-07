Antony Hall leads the Mighty Green contingent home at the Exmouth Express 5

Sidmouth Running Club members that took part in the Exmouth Express 5. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Thursday, February 7, 2019

1:05 PM

The event was organised by Exmouth Harriers Amateur Athletic Club and sponsored by Climb South West.

On a cold but sunny morning at 10am, eleven Mighty Greens (MGs) got off to a fabulous start from The Strand with a loop around The Parade, then twice along the Esplanade and twice along Rolle Road.

Antony Hall did extremely well considering he has been out of action due to an ongoing injury.

Despite a twinge all the way around, he kept an average pace of 6:14 minute/miles, crossing the line in 36th place in a time of 31:04. Antony was the first Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) runner over the finish line. David King was next, claiming the 100th slot in a time of 36:12.

Next home, in 153rd position, was Tim Swarbrick, who completed the route in 40:13s. Hot on Tim’s heels, finishing 160th, was Steve Saunders, with a time of 40:48. John Sharples, who had his family cheering him on from various points around the course, made it back in 210th place in 44:31. Cheryl Boulton was very pleased with her 9.15 minute/mile pace and finishing time of 47:13, which gave her 245th overall.

However, John Doherty almost pipped Cheryl to the post – there were just four seconds between them!

John finished 247th with his time of 47:17 and not far behind Cheryl and John was Carolyn Sinclair, finishing 255th in 47:48.

Jodie Hawkins anticipated the route would be easier than it turned out to be and felt that perhaps complacency had set in with training.

However, in front of two very supportive families (her own and some MGs) she achieved a good time of 49:39 and took 265th.

Emma Grainger found the route a challenge, but with the sun out the town looked cheerful and the slight hill down Rolle Road was a very welcomed section. This helped to keep her spirits up both times around, so much so, that she managed another first place in the FV65; that’s two out of two this year for Emma, who came in 288th in a time of 53:14.

Sweeping up and refusing to be beaten was Mighty Green Sue Cunningham in 298th place in 55:40.