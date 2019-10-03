Becky McDonald leads Sidmouth runners home at 2019 Bradleys 10k in Exmouth

The Mighty Greens before setting off on the Bradleys Exmouth 10k race.

Thursday, October 3, 2019

However, the weather led to 137 entrants deciding against running, leaving 497, including seven Mighty Greens (MG), to take on the challenge.

The event is a two-lap race, starting on the Exmouth Promenade, which heads out along the seafront and onto part of the beach passing the RLNI all the way to the zig-zag steps. Then back to the lifeboat station and up to Maer Rd and onto Douglas Avenue and back down to the seafront where the competitors turn and do one more lap.

The first MG across the finishing line was Becky McDonald, who was 191st in a new personal best (PB) time for the distance of 54:08.

Suzi Rocky continues to produce improving times and she was 248th in 58:05.

A recent new member to the club, and running for the first time in the MG colours, Jasmine Reeves finished 266th in 58:33.

Amelia Frankpitt, using the race as a warm-up ahead of next weekend's Exeter Half Marathon, was 298th in 1:00:51 and Rachel Burrow, who ran a steady pace all the way around, finished 315th in 1:01:38.

Terry Bewes was taking on his first road race and used the event to rest his on-going recovery and, as he began lap two, he could see the lead runner entering the last 100 yards to the finish line.

Undeterred, he powered on and, going up the hill for the last time, he caught up with a lady who was also recovering from an operation and they decided to run the final mile together giving encouragement to each other.

This really paid off, as they both passed many runners and stormed their way to the finish line. Terry had set his sights on an 11 minute-mile pace, so he was very pleased to find he had infact been achieving a better than 10min/mile. This definately shows that it pays to have a running buddy! Terry finished 313th in 1:0135 and next up for him is the Minster Challenge, which will test him further over a longer distance.

David Skinner, who continues his road to recovery after a recent illness, took on the Bradleys 10k the day after completing another Parkrun.

He did well to finish the 10k in a time of 1:10:05, which was just six minutes slower than his time for the run 12 months before. What's more, it meant some 15k covered over the weekend and David is now well on his way back to his normal form.