‘Charlies Angels’ out in force for the Otter River & Rail 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members dressed as 'Charlies Angels' for the 2019 Otter Rail and River 10k run. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Thursday, July 18, 2019

9:28 AM

This year the Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) as a whole supported the Charlie Gwillim fund raiser and ran as Charlie's Angels.

Charlie, at 27 years of age, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour and she is being looked after by her fiancé Rob, who is her full time carer. The SRC was working closely with her business Devon Embroidery, prior to her illness on some new ideas for club kit and she had spent a lot of time on its development.

Fifteen minutes before the start, a very lively warm-up session taken by Honiton Running Club's Paula Ferris was enjoyed by the competitors.

With many traditional warm up techniques put into a dance-like routine and all to music. This added to the jovial atmosphere of the day.

With warm, but cloudy weather and bone-dry conditions underfoot, this scenic off-road multi terrain10km race got underway at 11am sharp. Forty-one SRC members took off from the village playing field of Tipton St John.

The competitors ran around the edge of the cricket field, through the carpark and on down-stream along the River Otter to the village of Harpford.

A well earned water stop with energy giving Jelly Babies awaited them on arrival.

They then enter into Harpford Woods proceeding along a footpath until the old railway line. Here, the route takes a turn to the left and up a flight of steep steps back to Tipton along the old rail route.

At Tipton village centre they turn right into a narrow footpath and through fields with a shot spell on the road to Fluxton.

At Fluxton they head up hill and back to Tipton along the road.

When back at the village it was a short run along the river and into the village playing field to be cheered enthusiastically over the finish line by Terry Bewes.

Results: Toby Garrick 35:19. third overall and 1st SRC; David King, 52nd, 1st M65, 49:14; Katherine Hilton, 58th, 49:14, 1st local woman and 1st F45; Stuart Coles, 66th, 51:12; Naomi Garrick, 70th, 51:36; Sarah Ginsberg, 71st, 51:37; Tim Swarbrick; 85th, 53:43, beating Hamish Spence, who almost finished his race face down in the first field of wheat!

Hamish managed to stay on track and crossed the line 87th in 54:04; Allen Kay, 98th, 54:54; Christine and Karen Farnham left it to the last few yards to decide as to which one would take 100th place, even then it was a photo finish and Christine got it by a whisker in 55:24!

Karen Farnham had to be content with the knowledge that she was the first of the 110s - finishing 101st in 55:26; Graham Sheppard, 109th, 65:26; Sarah Clapham, 115th, 57:12; Rihard King, 122nd, 58:13; Michael Ginsberg,123rd, 58:14; David Millen, who told me that he would be taking it easy during the race and wouldn't be breaking any records, something that lasted all of about 100 yards before David's more competitive stride took charge and he finished 126th in 58:31. Shaun Tipton, 131st, 59:18, making him the last Mighty Green to beat the one hour mark. Colin Flood 136th, 1:01:22; Becky McDonald, 141st, 1:01:44; Paula Farrand, 156th, 1:03:00; Jane Hemsworth, 143rd, 1:01:50. Jennifer Bentley, heard as she rounded the last corner before the sprint to the finish line, a fellow SRC member calling out, "Come on Bert, you can catch Jenny"!

Jenny crossed the line in160th place in 1:03:14 finishing just ahead of Bert Dykema, who really tried to catch JB, but took 163rd place in 1:03:18; Carolyn Sinclair, 171st, 1:04:06; Bridget McEleney-Smith, 176th, 1:04:40; Kat Hall, 179th, 1:05:21; Dave Wright, 182nd, 1:05:43; Lesley Hook 184th, 1:06:11; Jason Chipps, 209th, 1:10:34; Bruce Odlin, 214th, 1:11:23; Emma Grainger 219th, 1:12:35; Julia Hadrrell 228th, 1:13:58; Sue Cunningham 229th, 1:14:06; which gave her first place in the F70 category. Jon Ball, 238th and Caroline Ball, 239th, both crossed the line in 1:17:34. Not far behind Jon and Carolyn were Tania Puddicombe, 239th and Sarah Burston, 240th, both managed a last minute burst of energy and sprinted over the line, Tania in 1:17:45 and Sarah in 1:17:46. Ann Cole, 252nd, ran with Doreth Lawrence, 253rd, both arriving back together in 1:23:28 and Tristan Chipps was 256th in 1:27:56.