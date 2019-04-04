April 4 2019 Latest news:

Charlotte's 'Put Your Hat On' run raises a fine sum of money

The Sidmouth Running Club's Wednesday Night group supporting Charlotte Reid’s ‘Wear a Hat for Brain Tumour Research’ fund raising effort. Picture: Sidmouth RFC
The Sidmouth Running Club's Wednesday Night group supporting Charlotte Reid’s ‘Wear a Hat for Brain Tumour Research’ fund raising effort. Picture: Sidmouth RFC

Thursday, April 4, 2019
1:04 PM

So, the Wednesday night Sidmouth Running Club got together to give her our support.

All the members attending both the evening runs and the first aid course, on the final Wednesday of March, wore a hat and made a donation to the fund. Caroline Ball took a collecting tin with her running group and the six-mile group got special permission to do a circuit inside the cinema with a collection bucket. A grand total of £130.00 was raised and a prize for the best hat was awarded to John Ball.

