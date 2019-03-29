March 29 2019 Latest news:

Cheryl Boulton took part in the Weston-super-Mare half marathon, writes Hamish Spence.

Sidmouth Running Club member Cheryl Boulton at the Weston-supe-Mare half marathon. Picture SRC
Sidmouth Running Club member Cheryl Boulton at the Weston-supe-Mare half marathon. Picture SRC

At 10:15am the Weston-super-Mare Half Marathon runners set off from Marine Parade outside the entrance to The Grand Pier.

They passed the sights of Weston-super-Mare and on into the surrounding picturesque Somerset villages and countryside.

It was a single lap, closed to traffic road running fast event. Cheryl, who had been suffering with Achilles tendonitis since the end of February, was anxious about how she would get around the course. Having taken advice whch included rest and keeping it iced, she found her pace - an impressive 9:48 minutes-per-mile average.

The weather conditions were perfect with blue skies and sunshine. Cheryl even managed a bit of a tan to her shoulders and neck.

With a great atmosphere she also met up with some running buddies from her previous club.

She was pleased to have achieved a time of 2:10:59, crossing the unique finish line (which is a quarter of a mile out to sea on Weston’s Grand Pier) 932nd out of 1,577 finishers.

