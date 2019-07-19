Elsie Wiltshire impresses in the Jackie Box Fun Run.

Elsie Wiltshire (age 9) one of the Sidmouth juniors showing her haul of trophies. She won her age category and first local girl in the fun run. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Friday, July 19, 2019

9:31 AM

Three of them; Elsie Wiltshire, Seth Lancaster and Dominic Hall, had participated in the recent FUNdementals in athletics course.

The other five all have parents or siblings who are SRC members.

The more experienced of the group started off steadily, knowing that it was a mile and not to sprint off too fast across the playing fields at Tipton.

The next part along the river was harder to negotiate through the cow field and rabbit holes, but despite a few trips and ankle twists they picked themselves up and all completed the run back along the old train track to the Tipton playing fields.

All of the children received a medal and a large sugary snake for their fantastic efforts!

Elsie Wiltshire a local from Tipton received a haul of medals winning first girl in her age group (U10s) and first local girl.

Fraser Felton-Smith also wearing the mighty green was first Tipton boy and also finished first in his age group (U12s).

Oscar Burston was second in the U10s, followed by Seth Lancaster who was fifth in the same age group.

Also completing the race for Sidmouth was Georgia Felton-Smith, Jake Burston and William Hall.

Congratulations to all, you did yourselves and SRC, proud!