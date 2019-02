Four Trigs being run this coming Sunday

Running

Steve Birley Saturday, February 9, 2019

11:18 AM

Over 100 runners will be taking part in the 180-mile Four Trig self-navigating running event.

The race will be started by Jo Pavey MBE at 9.30am with runners setting off from the Port Royal on Sidmouth seafront. It is anticipated that runners will be returning from 11.30am onwards.