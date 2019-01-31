January 31 2019 Latest news:

Jennifer’s Charity Run – can you help her with her fundraising?

Jennifer Bentley, who is running the Dartmoor Trail Running Challenge Marathon to raise funds for the HCPT. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Thursday, January 31, 2019
1:26 PM

There is a possibility that she could be running in snow!

HCPT is a registered charity offering pilgrimage holidays, to Lourdes in the south of France, for disabled and disadvantaged people from around the UK and further afield. Every penny raised will help change the children’s lives.

The pilgrimage to Lourdes increases confidence, gives hope and strength to children who face difficulties every day of their lives.

Please support her by making a visit to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jennifer-bentley11

