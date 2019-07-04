John Perratt fondly remembered with Sidmouth Running Club charity presentation

The presentation to the charity by Sidmouth Running Club and the Perratt family (left to right); Terry Bewes, Clare Luke, Brenda Perratt, Lynne Fitzgerald, Kate Deeming and Rob Edwards. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Thursday, July 4, 2019

8:54 AM

At the presentation were John's wife Brenda and daughter Lynne, together with Clare Luke and Kate Deeming on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK, and Terry Bewes and Rob Edwards from Sidmouth Running Club.

The photo was taken in front of the tree in the Byes the family planted in memory of John who really loved running through the Byes.

He was enthusiastic about running and in encouraging runners of all abilities. John was also an enthusiastic champion of raising awareness of and funding for prostate cancer research, as well as for the well-being of those affected by the disease and was active in the North and East Devon Prostate Support Association.

John was tremendously active in the local running scene, either taking part in or organising many events in the area and was the treasurer of the Running Club for a long time.

He set up and organised the Festival Run for many years as well as the tough 20 plus mile, Exe to Axe event, which has been going since 2004 and becoming more popular every year.

In John's memory the event has been renamed 'JP's Exe to Axe'. The race's popularity has also been helped by the continued help and support of John's son David in increasing the club's online presence. John was also a talented runner and still able to run a 10k in 46 minutes as a 75-year-old. Not bad for someone coming to the sport in their fifties.