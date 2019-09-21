September 21 2019 Latest news:

Maiden marathon completed by Sidmouth RCs Allan Kay

Saturday, September 21, 2019
6:40 PM

Allan, who is 46, took part in this, his first ever marathon and found it quite a tough race. However, as he is running the 2020 London Marathon for charity, he wanted to push himself with his training program and see where his fitness level has got to. Allan really enjoyed the race up until mile 22, where he felt he started to struggle.

However, he was not about to give up and he knew he would complete the route. He was really pleased with his time-keeping and finished 21st out of 39 runners and fifth out of nine in the vets category.

