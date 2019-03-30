Might Green duo complete the Bath half marathon

Running

Steve Birley Saturday, March 30, 2019

11:39 AM

It is a two-lap course with proven personal best (PB) criteria and is traffic-free with full road closures throughout the route.

The race starts and finishes at the same point in Great Pulteney Street, a roadway that spans 100 feet across, making it one of the widest Georgian boulevards in Europe.

The route then takes the runners through the heart of this historic city, with the first mile going gently downhill along Pulteney Road to Churchill Bridge.

The competitors then go over Churchill Bridge, gently rising up past Green Park Station, around Queen Square where there were a lot of spectators cheering on the runners.

Next it’s down Charlotte Street and out along the Upper Bristol Road, gently undulating along Newbridge Road and on up to the ‘New Bridge’ at the beginning of the dual carriageway.

From the Twerton Fork, the race heads back towards the city centre with a pancake flat stretch along Lower Bristol Road.

The runners then crossed over Churchill Bridge and up Green Park again for the beginning of the second lap.

At the end of the second lap the runners pass across Churchill Bridge, finally rising gently back up Pulteney Road all the way to the finish in Great Pulteney Street.

Two Mighty Green ladies took part: Zsa Zsa Croft and Catherine Cruise. There was a huge turnout of runners and both Zsa Zsa and Catherine felt frustrated at the start line as it took ages for everyone to get moving!

However, they both enjoyed the atmosphere of the event and did well with a good time of 2:15:43.

They thank everyone, friends and fellow club members, who encouraged and supported them and especially the Improvers’ Group and their excellent leaders.