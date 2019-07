Mighty Green trio complete the Exeter 10k

Toby Garrick, Naomi Garrick and Cheryl Boulton in their Mighty Greens after the Exeter 10k. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Saturday, July 27, 2019

11:04 AM

The event took place on a warm evening on the footpaths between and along the cooling River Exe and the Exeter Canal.

The first of the Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) over the finish line was Toby Garrick, taking eighth place overall in a time of 35:13.

Naomi Garrick was next in the Mighty Green, finishing 166th in 52:24 and the third SRC runner to cross the finish line was Cheryl Boulton in 59:46.