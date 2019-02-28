Mighty Greens enjoy the 2019 Resolution Run at Escot

Sidmouth Running Club duo Jodie and Chloe Hawkins after the Resolution Run at Escot. Picture SIMDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Thursday, February 28, 2019

1:41 PM

Sidmouth RCs Emma Grainger in action at the Escot Resolution Run. Picture SRC Sidmouth RCs Emma Grainger in action at the Escot Resolution Run. Picture SRC

The Resolution Run takes place in many locations around the UK. It is an annual event and raises funds for the Stroke Association.

The participants all wear the colours of The Stroke Association, which is purple, so, despite a number of Sidmouth Running Club members taking part, there was not a green shirt in sight.

Our local event in East Devon took place in the scenic grounds of Escot Park.

The route goes through the parkland and includes running on roadways and on tracks, with a hill and some easier, flatter trails through the woods at the top, then it’s down the hill again to the finish line.

There isn’t proper time-keeping as this is that oxymoron, a fun run, although there was a big clock at the finish for those who did want to know what their time was. With 100 per cent, perfect conditions at 11am, Jo Pavey MBE did the honours and started the ‘fun run’ race. The Mighty Greens that turned purple for the day were Carol Hounsell, one of the new intake beginners, and Emma Granger, who both did the 5k route in around 33 minutes, along with Jodie and her sister Chloe Hawkins.

Also, a pregnant Emma Salter walked the route in just over an hour and ten minutes.

Kat Hall went solo and took on the 10k and Sarah Clapham along with Theo Burgess did the 15k.

At the end, on the finish line was Jo Pavey MBE, congratulating and awarding medals to every finisher.