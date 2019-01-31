Mighty Greens impress at South West Vets cross-country championships

(Left to right) Sidmouth Running Club members Emma Grainger, Bert Dykema, Kate Johnson, Paula Farrand, Naomi Garrick, Rob Edwards and Antony Hall at the SWVAC Cross Country Championships in Sidford. Picture KIT WOODCOCK

Steve Birley Thursday, January 31, 2019

2:10 PM

The race is 6km, comprising of three-and-a-half laps around the fields by the rugby club.

In previous years the course has quickly turned into a muddy, slippery affair, but this year, despite the recent rain, the course was good underfoot.

To make matters even better the sun came out for the duration of the race.

If only you could keep out of the biting north wind!

Although this is a championship event, it is a very friendly, low-key affair (mug of coffee and a chocolate biscuit after), and welcomes runners of all abilities.

You never know who you are rubbing shoulders with; for instance, amongst Sunday’s runners was Ian Thompson, who still holds the Commonwealth Marathon Record of 2:9:12, set back in 1974!

Paula Farrand picked up first prize in the W45-49 category and Emma Grainger first prize in the W65-69 age-group.

Antony Hall had a good run and was the first Mighty Green home in 12th place.

Naomi Garrick, who turned up with a nasty cold, was the first Sidmouth woman home, closely followed by Kate Johnston.

Bert Dykema had an enjoyable run on home territory and thanks to the much drier conditions underfoot Rob Edwards was three minutes quicker than last year.

Results: Antony Hall, 24:40; Rob Edwards, 30:10; Naomi Garrick, 31:16; Kate Johnston, 31:21; Paula Farrand, 32:18; Bert Dykema, 37:27, Emma Grainger, 40:32.