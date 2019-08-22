New mum completes first Park Run since giving birth

Jessica Daer who completed her first Park Run since giving birth. Picture: Sidmouth Running Club

Thursday, August 22, 2019

12:36 PM

Back in January this year, Jessica signed up to the 2019 beginner programme, but she found that the runs were getting a bit quick for her in her pregnant state.

Then, her baby got to the seven weeks of age point and out came the running shoes, an eviction order was given to the moths who had taken up residence in her running kit and off to Exmouth she went. Wearing her Mighty Green shirt with pride, a slightly slower than normal, but non-stop Exmouth Park Run was completed. On completion, Jessica remarked: "It's thanks to the Sidmouth Running Club and the beginners programme, which really helped keep me fit and healthy throughout the pregnancy."