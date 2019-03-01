Seven more earn ‘Mighty Green’ status

Joe Pavey MBE with Sidmouth Running Club members. Picture TONY VELTEROP

Steve Birley Friday, March 1, 2019

10:50 AM

Sidmouth RCs Laura Broughton after the Exeter 10k. Picture SRC Sidmouth RCs Laura Broughton after the Exeter 10k. Picture SRC

So, it’s a big round of congratulations to the second group of seven who have now completed the beginners’ course by getting through the ‘Three Mile Challenge’.

The big day for the seven was Wednesday, February 20, when, led by Terry Bewes, the seven – Lesley Hook, Heather Ludford, Jessica Daer, Jason Chipps, Adrian Doughty – all got around in good form.

Thanks go to Helen Palmer for encouraging the two younger members of the group, Tristan Chipps and Daniel Chamberlain, to also get around the course.

● Another Sidmouth Running Club member, Laura Broughton, ran in the Exeter 10k meeting, held on the final Sunday of February, and she ended thoroughly chuffed with her performance. The race started and finished at Exeter Quay after completing two laps of Dukes Meadow and Valley Park. Our Mighty Green lady crossed the finishing line with a new PB time of 57:56, crossing the finish line in 203rd place out of 351 runners.