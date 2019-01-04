Running - Another letter completed in Alphabet quest

January 4 2019 Latest news:
Steve Birley
Friday, January 4, 2019
10:43 AM
David collected the letter ‘U’ when he completed the Parkrun event held at Upton House, Poole, Dorset.
Such has been David’s progress over the past 12 months that he now has the end in sight! He has seven letters to go. However, as the letters ‘X’ and ‘Z’ do not feature on the UK’s Parkrun list, perhaps he may be tempted to run overseas to collect all 26 letters of the alphabet.
What you have already achieved is simply outstanding, David. Well done and keep it up!
