Sarah Ginsberg is first Mighty Green home at the Sidbury Fun Run

The Sidmouth Running Club Mighty Green team before setting off up Evergreen Hill at the Sidbury Fun Run. Picture KIT WOODCOCK

Friday, September 20, 2019

8:29 AM

There were over 180 entrants, both runners and walkers, ranging in age from babies in buggies to grandparents, together with many of their four-legged friends!

Eight Mighty Greens were involved; Naomi Garrick, Rachel Burrows, Michael Ginsberg, Sarah Ginsberg, Paula Farrand, Bert Dykema, Emma Grainger and Jenny Benattar.

The Sidbury Fun Run is a surprisingly tough run although relatively short. It starts uphill, all the way to the top of Evergreen Hill, a mere 550 feet of climbing.

The course then takes runners on a long uphill section of 596ft, which is followed by a very welcome downhill and cooler run through the woods. Next comes a short pass in front of Sidbury Manor before taking the finish line at the Village Hall.

Here, a delicious hog roast and cold beer was on offer, along with a fine pottery souvenir mug for all finishers. This was a great family event with a fabulous community atmosphere.

The first of the Mighty Greens to finish was Sarah Ginsberg, who was also the second in the open lady category and she was followed, in Mighty Green terms, by Naomi Garrick and then Paula Farrand (second local lady).