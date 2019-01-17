Sidmouth pair complete the Oh My Obelisk meeting in South Devon

Sidmouth Running Club members Jessica Raynor and Sarah Watkins at the Oh My Obelisk. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Thursday, January 17, 2019

10:20 AM

This multi-terrain event is organised by The Dawlish Coasters and promises mud and hills with fields, woodland tracks, some country lanes and good views.

It started and finished at the Dawlish Leisure Centre with the competitors setting off at 10:30am.

The ground was fairly dry for the most part, with some blue skies and light winds, giving very good running conditions.

Jessica took on the half marathon distance, completing it in a time of 1:43 and Sarah completed the nine-mile race in a time of 1:53.

Both ladies enjoyed the route saying it was very hilly and hard, and good but challenging fun.