Sidmouth RC beginners’ group runners take on the ‘Three Mile Challenge’

The Sidmouth Running Club Three Mile Challenge successes, Jessica Daer, Jason and Tristian Chipps, Adrian Doughty, David Chamberlin, Heather Ludford and Lesley Hook (missing from the photo) all succeeded in completing the route and were awarded their certificates. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Thursday, March 7, 2019

12:56 PM

Karen and Mollie Williams, Ann Cole, Mandy and Alex Turner, Charlie Sinclair, Natalie Bentall, Viv Barrett, Nikki Gosney were wished well by other members of SRC before setting off.

They were led by Terry Bewes into and through the darkness of The Byes, then into and around parts of Sidmouth town centre.

All got round and so another group of beginners have completed the ‘Three Mile Challenge’