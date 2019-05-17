Sidmouth RC pair complete Devon Coast Challenge Marathons

May 17 2019 Latest news:
Steve Birley
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:55 AM
This is a very tough competition, but rewards the runners with scenic and spectacular views along the South West Coastal Path.
The second Saturday of May saw both ladies complete the Braunton Burrows to Combe Martin section, climbing a total of 4,000 feet in seven-and-a-half hours.
The following day the pair were joined by new club member and first time marathon runner Paul Williamson, (Paul joined the beginners group in January this year).
All three completed the Combe Martin to Porlock section together with around 6,000 feet of elevation gain finishing in just over eight hours.
The weather was perfect, the event was incredibly well organised, they all had an amazing time.
Although it was physically exacting, mentally Jo felt it was energising and restoring.