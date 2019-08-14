August 14 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club duo Laura Broughton (left) with Bex MacDonald after finishing the Forest Flyer. Picture:LAURA BROUGHTON

Sidmouth RC pair ‘fly through the eye of the storm’ at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting

Wednesday, August 14, 2019
10:52 AM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

The event took place in the woodlands of Haldon Forest on Friday, August 9. It was organised by the Dawlish Coasters and the route was completely off the road following footpaths and tracks.

Including Bex MacDonald and Laura Broughton, there were 174 runners taking part and despite the yellow warnings issued by the Met Office for heavy rain, wind and thunder, the race was on!

So, at 7am, with all the competitors ready to go, the heavens opened, the hooter blew and they were off.

With the rain hammering down they set off along an undulating, but smooth run through the beautiful, albeit wet and blustery Haldon Forest.

The first part was fairly easy, with a simple flat loop and plenty of downhill sections.

But as we all know in the laws of cross country running, what goes down, must come back up!

The runners descended deeper into the forest, only to be met by the last mile being completely uphill with an elevation of 838ft to climb! With tired legs, the two ladies kept on going.

Finally, the finishing line was in sight and they had made it to the top to be welcomed by a great crowd and a fantastic medal.

Both ladies had certainly flown the Forest Flyer with Bex coming 130th in 50:44 and Laura was 132nd in 50:50.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Join our newsletter