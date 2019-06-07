June 7 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth RC's Danny Painter completes Dartmoor ultra event

Friday, June 7, 2019
This event, organised by Teignbridge Trotters, is the longest single-lap 32-mile road ultra marathon in the UK!

What's more, just to make it that much tougher organisers have a 'cut-off time' of six-hours-and-thirty minutes!

The affectionately named 'DD' started in Princetown and passed through Dartmeet, Poundsgate, Newbridge, Ashburton, Buckland in the Moor, Widecombe-in-the-Moor, and finally, Postbridge.

Then for the last push, the competitors headed back to finish in Princetown.

The route included some of the toughest hills on offer with-in the National Park with over 4,000ft of elevation gain.

Danny was competing against 179 runners in this tough ultra and after a supreme effort he crossed the finishing line in 63rd position in a time of 5:34:47.

