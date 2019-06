Sidmouth RC’s Danny Painter completes the Giants Head Marathon.

Danny Painter at the Giants Head Marathon in Dorset organised by White Star Running. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Friday, June 28, 2019

11:02 AM

The route took Danny through the beautiful Sydling and Cerne valleys, along foot paths and through fields, around and under the famous Cerne Giant.

With over 3,200ft of elevation gain and is a slightly longer than standard length marathon, but it gives stunning views worth stopping for.

Danny finished 44th, crossing the line in a time of 4:46:48.