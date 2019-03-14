March 14 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth RC's David Skinner completes Parkrun number 99

Sidmouth Running Club member David Skinner before the Haldon Forest Parkrun. Picture SRC
Thursday, March 14, 2019
This was his 99th parkrun and he completed it in a time of 34:36, finishing 136th out of the 168 that took part.

Speaking after the run, David said: “You get lulled into a false sense of security by the gentle start and then the narrow steep climb hits you!

“On the second lap you think, oh good, we don’t do that climb this time round, only to be met with a different steep climb!”

We look forward to reporting on his 100th parkrun!

