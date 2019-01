Sidmouth RC’s David Wright tackles the Bridgwater to Taunton Canal run

Sidmouth Running Club's David Wright on the train with fellow runners heading for Bridgwater. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Friday, January 4, 2019

6:11 PM

He parked the car up at Taunton railway station to catch the 8.36am train to Bridgwater, from where he ran back along the canal path to Taunton.

This was a sociable event with around 80 other brightly coloured runners getting on the train at Taunton.

So, with high spirits on and off the train, David made the 14.5-mile run back, only stopping for the hot soup halfway back.