Sidmouth RC’s Kirsteen Welch in podium finish at the Always Aim Higher, Snowdonia Marathon Trail race

Kirsteen Welch on the podium after the Always Aim Higher, Snowdon Marathon Trail race. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Thursday, July 25, 2019

10:05 AM

Kirsteen took part in the Always Aim Higher, Snowdon Marathon Trail race.

With clear skies the conditions were dry underfoot, the higher altitude air slightly cooler which helped make it possible for Kirsteen's outstanding performance in the Welsh mountains.

She has been training extremely hard this year, winning some very gruelling races along the way. So, it would not come as a surprise to hear that she pushed herself deep into the 'pain cave' during this event.

Considering the altitude difference between Devon and Snowdonia she ran well and averaged a 9:11minute/mile, climbing a staggering 5,132ft of elevation gain.

It is most also worthy of mention that in many segments of this race she has now been acclaimed as the fastest lady recorded (Strava time).

Kirsteen was first lady across the finish line, coming 22nd over all in just 4:07:52 (chip time).

There was an extra incentive to this event for the first two men and the first two ladies across the finish line.

It comes in the form of a Team GB Shirt with a place in the World Mountain Running Championships being held in Argentina later this year!

This is a well deserved achievement and the whole of SRC wish Kirsteen the very best of luck in South America.