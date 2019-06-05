June 5 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth RC’s Kirsteen Welch runs her first 10k race

Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirtseen Welch. Picture src
Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirtseen Welch. Picture src

Wednesday, June 5, 2019
This event took a very fast and flat route most which is on a tarmac surface, making it perfect for personal best times.

In wet and windy conditions, the race started from the dam bridge of the Burrator Reservoir at Yelverton and the runners did a complete loop of the reservoir and then another two-thirds of a loop to the finish line close to the visitor centre.

This was Kirsteen's first 10k race, and her first road race for four months since picking up a hamstring injury.

She had hoped for faster times, but having competed in the Women Can marathon the previous weekend, her legs were not quite powering her fast enough!

However, with a time of 39:54 and an average speedy pace of 6:26 minutes-per-mile, she still took a 17th overall place out of 482 runners.

