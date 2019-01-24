January 24 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth RC’s Kirsteen Welch sets new PB for the Half Marathon

Sidmouth Running Club’s Kirsteen Welch with a well earned trophy after the Gloucester Half Marathon. Picture SRC
Thursday, January 24, 2019
1:24 PM

This was only the second half marathon that Kirsteen has taken part in, so she was very happy with her performance, and especially with her time which saw her finish in 1:24:18, giving her a new personal best time by over three minutes!

The first half of the race Kirsteen was ahead and keeping pace with a small group of men, then the lady who came second overall, overtook at around mile six! Digging in really deep, Kirsteen managed to keep up with her over the next five miles.

Leaving it to the last two miles, Kirsteen kicked it up a gear and overtook her.

Not only that, but managed to overtake the small group of men and kept the sprint going.

What’s more, she didn’t look back, just kept up the fast pace, all the way through to the finish line.

With a great trophy awarded for crossing the line as the first lady, she feels inspired to get her half marathon time to the sub 80 minutes and feels that her training is really paying off. Keep it up, Kirsteen.

