Sidmouth RC’s Laura sets PB at Exeter 10k

Sidmouth RCs Laura Broughton after the Exeter 10k. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Saturday, March 2, 2019

10:50 AM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The race started and finished at Exeter Quay after completing two laps of Dukes Meadow and Valley Park.

Our Mighty Green lady crossed the finishing line with a new personal best time of 57:56, crooning the finish line in 203rd place out of 351 runners.