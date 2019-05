Sidmouth RC trio led home by Don Cawthera at Beer Blazer

The four Sidmouth Running Club members who were involved in the 2019 Beer Blazer series of runs. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Thursday, May 16, 2019

12:43 PM

Doing the new 10 mile route were Don Cawthera, who was the first SRC member home, finishing 88th overall in a time of 1:58:35.

The other SRC finishing berths and times were: Deb Marriott was 92nd in a time of 2:02:41 and Jon Russell finished 103rd in 2:09:36.

Opting for the 5k route was Suzi Rockey, who finished in 28th place in a time of 31:39.