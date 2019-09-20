Sidmouth RCs Adrian ‘goes wild in the Extreme’

Adrian Horne with his trusted bike after 5 hours of the Extreme Wild Bike/Run on Dartmoor. Picture SRC

Friday, September 20, 2019

8:34 AM

He completed a 32k cycle ride on a route that skirts around the Meldon Reservoir and some steep ascents onto the wild tops of Dartmoor.

After that, he ran a 13k trail onto one of the highest Torrs of Dartmoor, a climb that Adrian completed a fortnight ago doing a marathon.

However, this time it involved crossing boggy terrain, a water course, rocks and more mud. Adrian was back and taking on Yes Torr again, but with a renewed enthusiasm to beat this brute.

Beat it he did, coming in 17th over all, in a good time of four hours and 51 minutes, raising £144 for Hospicecare while he was at it.