Sidmouth RCs Adrian ‘goes wild in the Extreme’

September 20 2019 Latest news:
Friday, September 20, 2019
8:34 AM
He completed a 32k cycle ride on a route that skirts around the Meldon Reservoir and some steep ascents onto the wild tops of Dartmoor.
After that, he ran a 13k trail onto one of the highest Torrs of Dartmoor, a climb that Adrian completed a fortnight ago doing a marathon.
However, this time it involved crossing boggy terrain, a water course, rocks and more mud. Adrian was back and taking on Yes Torr again, but with a renewed enthusiasm to beat this brute.
Beat it he did, coming in 17th over all, in a good time of four hours and 51 minutes, raising £144 for Hospicecare while he was at it.