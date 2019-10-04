Sidmouth RCs Emma Grainger runs well at Newton Abbot ladies 10k

October 4 2019 Latest news:
However, as the 227 entrants gathered for the start, the rain stopped, the sun came out and it stayed dry until after the prize-giving two hours later,
The event, organised by Teignbridge Trotters, is over a course described as 'undulating', which is Devon-speak for hilly.
The course took runners through the pretty villages of Ogwell and Denbury, between fields, through woodlands and all on the roads.
A print by local artist John Charles Skinner of a nearby view is given to each entrant at the end of the race, a unique memento with the print number being the finishing position. The event raises money for Bowel Cancer UK with £2 from each entry fee going to the charity. Over the years, upwards of £32,000 has been raised. As the only member of Sidmouth Running Club to enter this year I had the privilege of being both first and last of the Mighty Greens to finish!
In fact, my finishing time of 1:08 was almost three minutes faster than last year!
My thanks go to the the recent 10k training that was headed up by Sidmouth Running Club head coach, Tim Mitchell.