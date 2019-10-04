Sidmouth RCs Emma Grainger runs well at Newton Abbot ladies 10k

Sidmouth Running Club member Emma Grainger holding her print by Charles Skinner after finishing The Newton Abbot Ladies 10k. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

However, as the 227 entrants gathered for the start, the rain stopped, the sun came out and it stayed dry until after the prize-giving two hours later,

The event, organised by Teignbridge Trotters, is over a course described as 'undulating', which is Devon-speak for hilly.

The course took runners through the pretty villages of Ogwell and Denbury, between fields, through woodlands and all on the roads.

A print by local artist John Charles Skinner of a nearby view is given to each entrant at the end of the race, a unique memento with the print number being the finishing position. The event raises money for Bowel Cancer UK with £2 from each entry fee going to the charity. Over the years, upwards of £32,000 has been raised. As the only member of Sidmouth Running Club to enter this year I had the privilege of being both first and last of the Mighty Greens to finish!

In fact, my finishing time of 1:08 was almost three minutes faster than last year!

My thanks go to the the recent 10k training that was headed up by Sidmouth Running Club head coach, Tim Mitchell.