Sidmouth RCs Jess Watkins tackles the West Country Ultra Flat 50k

A very pleased, but tired, Jess Watkins having completed the West Country Ultra Flat 50k. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Wednesday, May 22, 2019

9:27 PM

This ultra marathon starts in Taunton and heads up along the canal for 15 before it follows the River Parrett trail for around 11 miles.

Apart from very some long grass this section is pancake flat.

The route diverts around the Hinkley Point power station and follows the coast, with just one more inland diversion after Kilve beach to West Quantoxhead.

The route continues along beside the sea again at Watchet and here there are some hills, (around 1,214feet of elevation gain).

Jess 'buddied up' with another runner and they took the lead for the first 15 miles.

Over the first half of the race (marathon distance), Jess managed a time of three hours and 28 minutes.

She was very happy with her 8:53 minute mile average pace and even more happy with her achievement of being the first lady in the even for the second successive year!

She came second overall and with her time being 8:06:01