Sidmouth RCs Kirsteen Welch is first lady at The Stur Half meeting

August 9 2019 Latest news:
Friday, August 9, 2019
8:49 AM
It started at 10.30am from Station Road in Sturminster Newon, and followed a hilly route along the roads of the town and the surrounding area.
With six water stations Kirsteen had some great practice on how not to drink water while still running!
Kirsteen is, of course, a superb runner and she crossed the line in a time of 1:24:56 to take the first lady home prize.
Meanwhile, due to a large event being held at Powderham Castle, Greenbow Running Club decided to hold a one-off time trial instead of the usual Straight Eight race.
The normal route was used starting from Starcross and finishing at Exeter Quay using the footpaths along the Exe Estuary, Exeter Canal and the River Exe.
Antony Hall finished second, beating his previous years time by two minutes in a time of 50:50 while Kat Hall also knocked two minutes from her previous time, crossing the line in 1:16 for a 14th place finish.