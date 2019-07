Sidmouth runners hand over a cheque for Charlie

Sidmouth Running Club treasurer Tim Clay, presents a cheque for �400 to Tim Swarbrick representing Charlie�s Fund. Picture MICHAEL GINSBURG

Steve Birley Saturday, July 27, 2019

11:01 AM

The previous weekend had seen the staging of the 2019 Otter Rail and River Race in which over 40 the previous weekend, over 40 SRC wore a piece of tinsel on their heads and participated in the event as Charlie's Angels.

During the event the club are proud to say, that £400 was raised on the day for the Charlie Gwillim fund.

It was that cheque that was handed over at the presentation.