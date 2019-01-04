January 4 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club course dates for early 2019

The Sidmouth Running Club group that took part in the final Sunday run of 2018. Pitcure SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB.
Friday, January 4, 2019
10:47 AM

Well, Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) has the Beginners’ Course to get you started!

It is good fun and easy to take part in, with plenty of helpful advice and encouragement from the club run leaders.

You will soon be off the couch and completing a three-mile non-stop-at-your-pace-route around the town. There is also the Improvers’ Course with equally useful advice and plenty of encouragement to get back into this healthy lifestyle and sport.

SRC is a very sociable club and looks forward to welcoming new faces.

Check into our club via our website for more info at www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk or contact Terry on 07734 581782 or Email: terry@zakia.co.uk

Meanwhile, there was another superb turnout when Sidmouth Running Club’s final Sunday training run of 2018 was held.

There were 22 members, together with three dogs, who all met up at Sidmouth Rugby Club. With new titanium studded shoes being worn, David Lee was able to show how much looping back can be achieved with good equipment.

